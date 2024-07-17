Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zak Swanson’s Pompey return is set to be completed in the next 48 hours.

John Mousinho has revealed the 23-year-old is currently working with the Blues’ medical staff ahead of sealing a new Fratton Park deal.

The right-back has been rehabbing from the groin issue which blighted his involvement in the League One title campaign.

But Mousinho is confident the ex-Arsenal youngster will be able to join full training once his fresh contract is secured.

Zak Swanson is nearing his Pompey return Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘Zak is pretty close. We are getting the final bits of the paperwork done and then we’ll hopefully be able to announce it in the next few days.

‘He has not done any pre-season, which is never ideal, but it’s one of those things we’ll have to deal with.

‘It’s not beneficial for Zak, but certainly it’s not the end of the world because he’s still coming back from the injury he had at the back end of last season.

‘Like Joe Morrell, he has been working with our strength and conditioning team. He has also done a lot of work back home with a personal physio and personal strength and conditioning coaches.

‘Zak will be in a good spot and - hopefully when he does sign - he should be able to slot straight back into training. We are confident of that.’

Pompey opted to renegotiate a new deal with Swanson rather than activate a 12-month option.

And once his signature is completed, it ends their search for right-back competition for newcomer Jordan Williams.

Mousinho added: ‘Zak has been around our training ground.

‘Obviously the players go away in the summer, but particularly those with injuries, we get them working with our staff during the close season, even though we haven't sorted a contact with Zak.

‘We wanted to make sure our intention was to keep Zak at some point - and hopefully we’ve managed to do it.’