In a game with few clear-cut opportunities for either side, the home side had to settle for a share of the spoils as they failed to really test visiting keeper Carl Rushworth on their return to Fratton Park.
The draw means Pompey remain unbeaten, but a win would have been nice.
Here’s what fans have been saying following the final whistle…
@PompeyHazza9: Need pace in attack, took too long to get an attack going so we couldn’t beat their defence
@The1898PFC: Would like to take this opportunity to wish the very best to whomever has to try and make a “Highlights” video out of today’s game.
@andymp345: Look so slow be great when we get some pace in the width but roll on Tuesday
@sonnybyng: Mingi and Pack only good players today. Swanson looked alright when he come on.
@PFCAlf: Whoever was booing at full time get out and dont come back.
@HazzaTWood96: First Fratton game, first Fratton draw, gutted we didn't win today but that's two games unbeaten at the start of the season, PUP.
@Matt25Smithers: What happened to the attacking?
@CanadaPompey: Not a game that will define the season by any stretch but that was a poor showing from @Pompey today in their home opener.
Pace and attacking pressure and intent conspicuous by their absence. Poor day at the office.
@rik_may: This is going to be like our league two title season teams coming here putting up walls. Miniesta is the key.
@davidjones_4: Not a win but also not a loss. need that winger and some creativity asap