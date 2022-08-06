'Need pace in attack... Miniesta is the key.... need that winger and some creativity' - Portsmouth fans react to 0-0 draw against Lincoln

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the Blues’ goalless draw against Lincoln.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:21 pm
Substitute Dane Scarlett came closest to breaking the deadlock at Fratton Park
In a game with few clear-cut opportunities for either side, the home side had to settle for a share of the spoils as they failed to really test visiting keeper Carl Rushworth on their return to Fratton Park.

The draw means Pompey remain unbeaten, but a win would have been nice.

Here’s what fans have been saying following the final whistle…

@PompeyHazza9: Need pace in attack, took too long to get an attack going so we couldn’t beat their defence

@The1898PFC: Would like to take this opportunity to wish the very best to whomever has to try and make a “Highlights” video out of today’s game.

@andymp345: Look so slow be great when we get some pace in the width but roll on Tuesday

@sonnybyng: Mingi and Pack only good players today. Swanson looked alright when he come on.

@PFCAlf: Whoever was booing at full time get out and dont come back.

@HazzaTWood96: First Fratton game, first Fratton draw, gutted we didn't win today but that's two games unbeaten at the start of the season, PUP.

@Matt25Smithers: What happened to the attacking?

@CanadaPompey: Not a game that will define the season by any stretch but that was a poor showing from @Pompey today in their home opener.

Pace and attacking pressure and intent conspicuous by their absence. Poor day at the office.

@rik_may: This is going to be like our league two title season teams coming here putting up walls. Miniesta is the key.

@davidjones_4: Not a win but also not a loss. need that winger and some creativity asap

