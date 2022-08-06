Substitute Dane Scarlett came closest to breaking the deadlock at Fratton Park

In a game with few clear-cut opportunities for either side, the home side had to settle for a share of the spoils as they failed to really test visiting keeper Carl Rushworth on their return to Fratton Park.

The draw means Pompey remain unbeaten, but a win would have been nice.

Here’s what fans have been saying following the final whistle…

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@PompeyHazza9: Need pace in attack, took too long to get an attack going so we couldn’t beat their defence

@The1898PFC: Would like to take this opportunity to wish the very best to whomever has to try and make a “Highlights” video out of today’s game.

@andymp345: Look so slow be great when we get some pace in the width but roll on Tuesday

@sonnybyng: Mingi and Pack only good players today. Swanson looked alright when he come on.

@PFCAlf: Whoever was booing at full time get out and dont come back.

@HazzaTWood96: First Fratton game, first Fratton draw, gutted we didn't win today but that's two games unbeaten at the start of the season, PUP.

@Matt25Smithers: What happened to the attacking?

@CanadaPompey: Not a game that will define the season by any stretch but that was a poor showing from @Pompey today in their home opener.

Pace and attacking pressure and intent conspicuous by their absence. Poor day at the office.

@rik_may: This is going to be like our league two title season teams coming here putting up walls. Miniesta is the key.