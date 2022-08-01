Goals from Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs and debutant Colby Bishop ensured the travelling Fratton faithful returned to PO4 with a point against the title favourites.

And after the new term got under way, Pepe Lacey was joined by chief sports writer Neil Allen to discuss the key talking points from the exciting encounter.

Here’s what was said in the latest Pompey Q&A

Q: What was your verdict on Pompey’s overall performance against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday?

At half-time not many of us were too impressed, to be honest.

It wasn’t quite doom and gloom like some said but it was a poor first half from Pompey.

They had one shot from Ronan Curtis, which was well wide, they couldn’t put any decent balls into the box, they couldn’t get possession and Sheffield Wednesday were well on top.

Having said that, Josh Griffiths didn’t have a lot to do despite the dominance of the hosts.

Pompey scrambled in at the break 1-0 down, which they deserved to be, and then in the second half they were completely different.

They were like a different side with quality balls into the box, the strikers came to life and there were a lot of good performances.

I think it says a lot at the end that Danny Cowley was disappointed with a point. He thought Pompey should have won it.

Let’s face it, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich at this moment in time are the two clubs to beat this year, who are going to be in the automatic positions and they will be the two toughest away games this season.

Pompey have got Sheffield Wednesday out of the way nice and early and have come away with a point.

Everyone should be encouraged and, looking at social media, everyone does appear to be encouraged from it.

It was a really good point for Pompey and a lot of very good individual performances.

Q: What did you make of the resilience shown by Danny Cowley’s side? Is this something we can expect from them this season?

Pompey, last season, lost three of their last 19 games as they were developing and evolving as a team.

They’ve lost some key players from last term, Bazunu, Carter, Hirst and Harness, who was Pompey’s second-highest scorer.

They’ve had to rebuild and improve so they’ve got the foundations there for a good side and I thought they responded tremendously well.

Cowley said after the game that the last game of last season, when Pompey lost at Sheffield Wednesday, they capitulated. They didn’t do that on Saturday.

They came back from behind twice and Sheffield Wednesday scored straight after Pompey had levelled, but they still came back and there’s a lot of heart there.

Q: Should Pompey fans be excited about Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott’s partnership in attack after their impressive debuts on Saturday?

They didn’t have a great first half. I couldn’t see Bishop and nothing went right for Pigott – he couldn’t control the ball, couldn’t lay it off and everything went wrong for him.

But you’re judging them on that 45 minutes.

Second half they came into their own. They worked really well and I think what I was really encouraged by was Pigott’s deliveries for two of the goals. They were proper crosses from the right and excellent assists from a centre forward.

We’ve seen centre forwards over the last few seasons, excluding George Hirst, that couldn’t have done that and delivered a good ball into the box like he did.

That is a really impressive characteristic from Pigott and afterwards Cowley joked he was our Harry Kane who could do similar things.

Pigott is an interesting striker because he’s not a big target man, he links the play up well, he’s good with the ball at his feet and he can put a good ball into the box as well.

Bishop is busy, works hard and for his size they were two great headers.

Q: Marlon Pack returned on Saturday, he was Pompey’s man-of-the-match and showed a lot of passion when each of the goals went in. Do you feel the Blues have been missing some passion in their sides in recent years.

I wouldn’t go as far to say that but Marlon Pack was Pompey’s man-of-the-match.

Even under pressure in the first half, he was still available for the ball, used the ball very well and second half he was excellent.

Who would’ve thought he could make an assist like that where he was on the right-hand side going nowhere and somehow got round the back of the defender and chipped in a great cross and was a great header from Ogilvie to match.

I last saw Pack play as a teenager for Pompey. A lot of years have gone since then and he has come back as a man. He brought leadership skills, could see him organising players and I think Pompey have made an excellent signing.

Obviously he’s got a real passion for the football club but so do others. Ronan Curtis has always shown his passion, I liked Bishop’s goal celebrations, they were really passionate. Pack has got so much to his game and has given Pompey a new dimension as a genuine holding midfielder and I’m hoping for big things from him this season.

Q: Wingers are the priority for Danny Cowley, is there any update on that situation and are there any names floating around?

Cowley was quite confident after the game that he can get somebody in this week so we’ll see how that develops.

It was glaring on Saturday that there was no pace going forward.

There were a couple of moments in the first half where Pompey tried to counter through Curtis and the only player forward was Jacobs.

And on each occasion the move just collapsed because they’re not pacey, fast, direct players.

They’re not going to run past a man and take him on and Pompey just miss that pace in their team.

We all know that, the manager admits that and it’s an obvious flaw which they’re trying to rectify.