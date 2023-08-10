The rail infrastructure company said they were “disappointed” with the chairman’s comments about them refusing to work with the city and the implied remark targeted at chief executive Andrew Haines – suggesting he should be removed.

Mr Eisner is adamant the essential £40m North Stand redevelopment would not take place without backing from Network Rail. The Blues boss claimed the group, which oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and safety, are refusing to commit £15,000 towards a feasibility study over building a footbridge and walkway.

This study is integral to any future planning application, which would give the go ahead for the project. A Network Rail spokesman said Mr Eisner’s remarks are untrue and some funding has already been stumped up to look into the study.

He added: “We’re disappointed to see Mr Eisner’s comments in the press saying we’re refusing to work with them. That couldn’t be further from the truth as we’ve been very supportive of their ambitions to build a walkway from Fratton Station to Fratton Park stadium.

“In fact, Network Rail have already invested some money into early investigations that would feed into this feasibility study and unlock the redevelopment of the stadium. But the cost of redeveloping Portsmouth F.C’s North Stand shouldn’t fall on the railway.”

Pompey CEO Andrew Cullen said in 2021 the footbridge is vital to any redevelopment. He added that since the footbridge would go across land owned by Network Rail, and areas owned by Portsmouth City Council (PCC) and The Pompey Centre, any project requires the stakeholders to work together.

The Network Rail spokesman said the body does not have the funds for the walkway, which they consider a non-essential upgrade. He added: “Given we’re funded by taxpayers, we have to carefully focus our investment on projects that have the maximum benefit for the railway and our passengers, like our two-year Portsmouth Direct Upgrade programme which will mean fewer delays and faster journeys for passengers.

"This new walkway, while a nice upgrade to have, wouldn’t directly improve the reliability for our passengers and we simply don’t have the funding right now. For projects like this one, we often work with third party organisations to secure investment and would encourage Mr Eisner to work with us.”