Marcus Harness is confident he’ll boost Pompey’s attacking threat next season.

The Blues’ new boy believes he can deliver a flow of goals and assists to help the promotion charge of Kenny Jackett’s men in the new campaign.

Harness secured his arrival from Burton Albion on an initial three-year deal, with a club option for an additional 12 months on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old bagged six goals and seven assists for the Brewers last season, with all of his league efforts coming over the second half of the campaign.

Harness is confident he can add to that total at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘I only started my first game just before Christmas, so I was quite happy with the return.

‘I know and people who know me know there’s a lot of room for improvement.

‘I’d back myself to do better than that on a full season.

‘I feel towards the end of last season I started to get a lot more comfortable because I was playing games.

‘I was more comfortable in front of goal and not snatching at stuff. I’m sure this year I’ll improve on that.’

After watching and experiencing Fratton Park as a fan and player, Harness admitted he can’t wait to have the backing of Pompey fans.

He added: ‘I’ve grown up watching Portsmouth in the Premier League.

‘I’ve been to Fratton Park a few times to play, but only come off the bench once.

‘The fans and the ground, everything about the club, you can just tell it’s huge. It’s great to be a part of it.’