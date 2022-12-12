The Blues’ Hampshire Senior Cup game against Andover New Street has been pencilled in for Tuesday, December 20 (7.45pm) and will be their last game before the busy festive period kicks on.

The third-round tie will take place at the Wessex League side’s Foxcotte Park ground, despite the Blues being initially drawn at home.

Goals from Reeco Hackett (2), Zak Swanson, Michael Jacobs and substitute Koby Mottah sealed their passage, with Danny Cowley using nine senior squad members for the Fratton Park game.

It’s not clear, however, whether any of the current first-team squad will be called upon to face the Wessex League division one side given the Blues’ commitments over the coming weeks.

Although Saturday’s League One trip to Accrington was called off because of a frozen Wham Stadium pitch, they host Stevenage on Tuesday night in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy, before welcoming managerless MK Dons to Fratton Park in League One on Saturday.

The Andover New Steet game follows, before Cowley & Co turn their attentions to Exeter away on Boxing Day, Ipswich at home on December 29 and Charlton, also at PO4, on New Year’s Day.

Pompey beat Southampton 5-2 in the last round of the Hampshire Senior Cup

The Blues’ hosts next week are currently unbeaten in the league this season and only sit second to leaders New Milton Town due to playing five less games.

