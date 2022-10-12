Photo gallery: Relive Portsmouth’s 5-2 triumph over fierce south coast rivals Southampton with these superb pictures

Danny Cowley’s men advanced to the third round of the competition after a dominant display saw them defeat their old foes 5-2 at Fratton Park.

Goals from Zak Swanson, Michael Jacobs, a double from Reeco Hackett and a debut strike for academy talent Koby Mottoh completed the rout for the Blues.

Indeed the derby didn’t disappoint, with seven goals and a sending off part of an entertaining tie in the first meeting between the two clubs since 2019.

Although the clash was in very different circumstances to their previous encounter, 2,542 supporters were in attendance at PO4, which also included 285 Reds fans who made the short trip down the M27.

We’ve chosen our 15 favourite photos from the clash which perfectly capture the evening under the lights.

Pompey 5-2 Southampton: Hampshire Cup Anticipation grows ahead of kick-off with the two clubs facing each other for the first time since 2019.

Pompey 5-2 Southampton: Hampshire Cup Danny Cowley claps to the home crowd ahead of kick-off.

Pompey 5-2 Southampton: Hampshire Cup Zak Swanson fired the Blues ahead after six minutes. The right-back was unmarked in the box and was able to set Pompey on their way.

Pompey 5-2 Southampton: Hampshire Cup It's 'Mingi SZN'. The young midfielder was handed the captains armband for the contest and put in another solid performance alongside Ryan Tunnicliffe in the centre of the park.