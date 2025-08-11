Adrian Segecic believes his partnership with the likes of Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and Josh Murphy can have Championship defences running for cover.

Adrian Segecic believes Pompey’s attacking might will pose a stern threat for Championship defences.

And the new Blues hero warned there’s still a lot of improvement to come in his game, after a match-winning debut at Oxford United.

Segecic: ‘I think we can be a dangerous attack’

Segecic served up a promising display, as he slammed home a first-half winner and caused the home side problems with his direct running and energy.

The 21-year-old summer arrival linked up well with the excellent Callum Lang behind fit-again Colby Bishop in the 10 position, with Florian Bianchini operating down the left flank.

It was a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come from both Segecic and Pompey’s attack moving forward, with the Sydney FC signing serving a warning to the division.

‘Receiving the ball, driving at players, getting shots off and that energy in the press and work-rate off the ball is what I’m about.

‘Maybe people don’t expect that work-rate from an attacker, but that is a bit of me and what I like to do.

‘I feel like I did pretty well with the physicality, I just need to be smart to get away from defenders and use my stature to my advantage.

‘I’m starting to do that pretty well and I’m working on it, I can keep improving.

‘I think that me and Langy, Bish and maybe when Murphs is back, I think all of us playing together will be a threat.

‘The more we play the more we are gelling together. If we can stay fit moving forward I think we can be a dangerous attack.’

Pompey have been handed some early-season confidence from registering a league win at the first time, which was in contrast to last term.

The way Pompey fight for each is ‘unbelievable’

It was 10 games without a success in all competitions last season, with just three wins registered on the road all campaign.

Oxford pushed for a leveller through eight minutes of stoppage time, but the Blues flew into tackles and put their bodies on the line to protect their lead in impressive fashion.

Segecic added: ‘I feel both me and the boys can now push on now we’ve got a first win on the board.

‘It was a hard start last year, so this result can give us confidence

‘We dug in and the lads who came in did that for us as well, flying into tackles.

‘The way we fight for each is unbelievable and it can definitely take us a long way.’