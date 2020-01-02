Steve Seddon has vowed to bring marauding attacking intent to Pompey’s promotion bid.



The left-back has become Kenny Jackett’s first signing of the January transfer window after sealing a season-long loan deal from Championship Birmingham.

The 22-year-old goes straight into contention for this weekend’s FA Cup trip to Fleetwood after four second-tier appearances this season.

That’s followed on from loan stays with Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon in League One last term, with Seddon bagging six goals and a reputation for showing a willingness to bomb forward.

The Reading talent spoke of his determination to please fans with his energy up down the left flank and pinpointed Blues hero Matt Taylor as someone who’s influenced his game.

Seddon said: ‘Portsmouth is a massive club and it’s a privilege to play for them.

Steve Seddon signs for Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I’m energetic, I’m passionate and I would say I have a decent left foot. I’d like to think I’m a good all-round player.

‘I like to get forward and find that enjoyable, especially arriving late from left-back. I enjoy that.

‘You have to defend first and foremost but I like to have fun from there.

‘I remember playing against Matt Taylor last season for Stevenage and we played Swindon. He was a big name on a the team-sheet. I’ve grown up watching him and seen him play at the highest level.

‘I scored six goals last season between Stevenage and Wimbledon. Every player loves to get a goal or two and it’s something I aim for. I’d hope to be able to bring that here.’

Seddon explained he’s previously been aware of Pompey showing interest in him back in the summer.

He signed a three-year deal with Birmingham in July but after league appearances and an outing at Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup in August, his chances became limited as Pep Clotet changed his formation.

That prompted a desire to pick up playing time away from St Andrews, and Seddon couldn’t wait to link up with Kenny Jackett when he became aware a club of Pompey’s stature were keen.

He added: ‘Growing up, Portsmouth were in the Prem and won the FA Cup, so, for me, it’s a pleasure to play for a big club.

‘There was talk of some interest in the summer and there’s been a couple of injuries at left-back so Portsmouth got in touch with Birmingham and in the last two or three days it’s really come together.

‘It’s always nice to go to a club with a good bit of history.

‘I’m really pleased and I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to get going now, hopefully play and get some wins.

‘At the end of the day, all footballers want is the opportunity to play.

‘I want to help in any way possible to get them back to where they belong.’