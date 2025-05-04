Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Issac Hayden has penned a classy Pompey farewell as his Fratton Park loan stay comes to a close.

And the midfielder has issued an apology to supporters as the curtain came down on the Blues’ Championship campaign.

With Pompey already confirming their survival, a party atmosphere at PO4 ensued but there were also plenty of emotional goodbyes during the lap of honour after the full-time whistle.

Hayden was one of them as his loan spell from Newcastle United came to a close after being recruited in the January transfer window.

Indeed, the 29-year-old at the time added valuable experience to Mousinho’s squad, with 82 Championship appearances prior to his arrival.

And the Magpies loanee went on to appear 17 times for the Blues as he played a key role in Pompey’s rise up the table and was brought off the bench to replace Marlon Pack in the 71st minute of Saturday’s draw.

That would represent Hayden’s last in a Pompey shirt along with many others who appeared on the Fratton Park pitch after the game.

Following the final-day draw, the Jamaica international took to social media to deliver a classy farewell to Blues supporters - and also made a surprise apology.

In a post on his social media accounts, he said: ‘Job done. Safety ensured, Pompey a Championship club again next season, which is vital in their rise back to the EPL in years to come.

‘A fantastic club with amazing support and rich heritage, I’m thankful for the opportunity to play for this club. Thanks to the owners, Rich and the coaching staff for the chance to come in and try to affect the club in a positive way.

‘Thanks to my team mates, a fantastic group with so much quality and heart that will flourish again next season. Thank you to you fans, without you football is nothing, just sorry for the away performances not giving you more good results.

‘Wish everyone associated with Portsmouth FC all the best for the future…. PUP.’

Pompey’s away-day struggles

Pompey's away-day struggles. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey ended their first season back in the Championship in 16th on 54 points - five points clear of the relegation zone. That’s impressive reading given the Blues sat bottom of the table having won one of their opening 14 games of the campaign.

The turnaround in form is mainly down to their home form, with Mousinho’s men losing just three of their resulting 15 games since November 9.

But it’s the results away from home which Hayden apologised for, having won just three of their 23 matches on their travels.

This ranked the Blues 23rd in the standings based on away results - picking up 14 points - with only relegated Plymouth Argyle below on 12 points.

Pompey did end the season on the road unbeaten in their final two games, with a 5-3 triumph at Norwich City followed up by a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

