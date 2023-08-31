News you can trust since 1877
Nine League One top scorer frontrunners as Portsmouth star looks to catch up Derby and Wigan men - gallery

Colby Bishop already has some catching up to do but is one of the frontrunners to be League One top scorer this season.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 31st Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

With five matches already played in League One, the long summer break without football already seems a distant past as Portsmouth look to stretch an unbeaten league run to six games on the trot.

Fans have now had a chance to look at each of the third tier's 24 sides this season and pick out the players likely to grab the headlines over the course of the season.

Already, Derby County's Martyn Waghorn, Barnsley's Devante Cole and Wigan Athletic's Charlie Wyke have bagged an impressive five goals each and are early frontrunners to finish the campaign as top scorers.

Pompey's Colby Bishop already has two goals to his name and will no doubt be looking to close that gap. Here's who could finish this season as League One top scorer.

20/1 to be League One top scorer.

1. James Collins, Derby County

20/1 to be League One top scorer. Photo: Getty Images

16/1 to be League One top scorer.

2. Alfie May, Charlton Athletic

16/1 to be League One top scorer. Photo: Getty Images

12/1 to be League One top scorer.

3. Victor Adeboyejo, Bolton Wanderers

12/1 to be League One top scorer. Photo: Getty Images

12/1 to be League One top scorer.

4. Dion Charles, Bolton Wanderers

12/1 to be League One top scorer. Photo: Getty Images

