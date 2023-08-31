Pompey have added the finishing touches to what they hope is a squad capable of challenging for promotion out of League One.

Portsmouth are one of the favourites for promotion, but in recent games have drawn a blank, and this week were eliminated from the Carabao Cup. The league remains the priority but draws against Stevenage and Cheltenham Town have seen a desire to bring in some reinforcements, and today Portsmouth signed Tino Anjorin.

He is the 14th signing of the summer, and there is a hope he can make an impact against another promotion rival in Peterborough United. With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest Pompey stories, as well as what their League One rivals are doing.

Chelsea forward opens up on Fratton Park move

Tino Anjorin has opened up on his move to Pompey. He has joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, having been a long-term target for John Mousinho.

“I’m very pleased,” he said to BBC Radio Solent.

“It’s a massive club and from where my career has gone I think it’s a really good stepping stone for me to start my career and build this club.”

Portsmouth fought off competition from Reading to secure his arrival, and after a near month-long wait, he is officially a player of the club. The Poole-born forward is eligible to feature against Peterborough on Saturday.

Anjorin added: “This is a big season in my career, so me and my agent were just trying to make sure we had the right move for me and the right development.

“We came down here and we absolutely loved it when we came down here. We had to do what we had to do and see other things but I’ve now decided to come to the right club.”

Spurs to send Scarlett out

Last season’s loan forward Dane Scarlett looks set for a loan move to the Championship.

The 19-year-old got six goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Pompey, and now looks set to play in the division above.

The East Anglian Daily Times report that the Tractor Boys are ‘closing’ in on the signing of the forward ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. He is expected to sign a new contract until 2027 with Tottenham Hotspur, with Angle Postecoglou seeing a future for him at Fratton Park.

One in one out at Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers are set to receive £300,000 from League Two newcomers for the services of striker Brandon Hanlan. The 26-year-old scored three goals in 34 games last term and now the Dragons want to sign him to bolster their front line.

The Chairboys have a replacement already lined up however, with Uche Ikpeazu set for a second spell at Adams Park. He's been in Turkey with Konyaspor, but is now closing in on a return to England.

Posh fail in bid for Wimbledon striker