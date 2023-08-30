Portsmouth have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window but these Championship free agents could be tempting League One clubs.

An undefeated start to the League One season for Portsmouth is reason for optimism for John Mousinho but back-to-back league draws and last night's Carabao Cup heartbreak may leave supporters wanting an additional incoming or two before the end of the transfer window.

The market slams shut on Friday and, although it's been a busy summer of incomings at Fratton Park, Pompey fans would no doubt love an additional face among the squad.