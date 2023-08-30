News you can trust since 1877
Nine talented Championship free agents that could tempt Portsmouth, Derby and Bolton - gallery

Portsmouth have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window but these Championship free agents could be tempting League One clubs.

By Toby Bryant
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

An undefeated start to the League One season for Portsmouth is reason for optimism for John Mousinho but back-to-back league draws and last night's Carabao Cup heartbreak may leave supporters wanting an additional incoming or two before the end of the transfer window.

The market slams shut on Friday and, although it's been a busy summer of incomings at Fratton Park, Pompey fans would no doubt love an additional face among the squad.

The News looks at nine free agents from the Championship still without a club who may tempt Portsmouth and it's worth remembering that deals for players without a contract are still possible to complete after Deadline Day. Players are ranked by market value as per Transfermarkt.

