No dilemma, no quandary, no predicament – and same again yielded precisely the same outcome.

On Saturday, Kenny Jackett retained the side which eliminated Birmingham from the Carabao Cup.

Ben Close celebrates scoring a stunning opener for Pompey against Tranmere. Picture: Joe Pepler

Despite John Marquis and Ross McCrorie now available, they were condemned to the bench as Pompey headed into their Tranmere fixture unchanged.

The result was a 2-0 success, with Ben Close netting a spectacular opener.

Certainly there was plenty of pre-match debate over whether Close, Ellis Harrison and Andy Cannon would be replaced.

But Jackett played down the difficulty of the selection decision.

He said: ‘I don’t think there are necessarily dilemmas.

‘People have asked me whether they are hard decisions, but we had to try to work a group and squad that can sustain us through the season.

‘Looking at last season, 10 months in and we didn’t win any of the last five games – and that cost us promotion.

‘Since I have been here, January is a tough month recruitment-wise, you can get your back against the wall financially, it’s difficult, it can hold you to ransom.

‘I did feel this summer we had to be thorough if we could – and if that then left me a few tough decisions in terms of the early season, then so be it,

‘Against Tranmere, I decided to keep the same side, I was very pleased with what they did on Tuesday night, I didn’t think anybody deserved to be left out.

‘There were one or two that didn’t quite have the full energy they had on Tuesday night, I think that was quite a feature, because some people haven’t necessarily played for a while.

‘But they all deserved to keep their shirt.’

As for Close, he responded to the manager’s faith was registering another stunning strike.

Jackett added: ‘The goalkeeper made a great save from Naylor and from the corner came out and blocked at Andy Cannon’s feet.

‘Then Ben hit it true and it was a great finish which set us on our way.’