Former Pompey loanee James Vaughan has been released by Wigan.

But according to Blues fans on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News, Kenny Jackett should resist the temptation to offer the front man a second chance at Fratton Park.

Free-agent Vaughan spent the second half of this season on loan at Pompey.

However, he failed to impress in what was a disappointing spell on the south coast – featuring 11 times and unable to find the back of the net as the Blues’ bid to win promotion to the Championship came up short.

Jackett has revealed his intention to freshen up his front line ahead of next season.

But it seems a move for the 30-year-old wouldn’t be popular with those fans who contracted us through Facebook.

Former Pompey loanee James Vaughan Picture: Joe Pepler

When asked whether Pompey should taken him back, the vast majority were of the opinion that Vaughan failed to deliver anything of note during his brief stint with the Blues and simply wasn’t good enough.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by our readers...

David Riddell: Lots of wild running about and a liability with no end product... no thanks.

Willy Hahn: Not a chance.

Adrian Timms: Nope. Looked more interested in having a fight every time he came on.

Robert Bateman: No chance. Nowhere near to the level of quality were after.

Martin Paine: Not even if he was paying us to play.

Ryan Doran: Pay as you play purpose yes, otherwise no, might try harder.

Steve Mac: Yep on a deal that suits PFC.

Cath Absolom: Personally No, as he really didn't show that much personal effort or commitment the first time. But it's not our decision. So I suspect we probably will.

Jon Holden: Yes if fully fit and hungry, otherwise a no.

Dave Downworth: Na not good enough to gobby and slow

Mike Couzens: No thank you!

Alex Madgwick: Sorry but it’s a no from me. He didn’t set the place ablaze and I think they’ll be better coming in the market in the coming weeks.

