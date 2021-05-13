Danny and Nicky Cowley will have full control over Pompey's recruitment drive this summer. Picture: Joe Pepler

That’s the assurance from Mark Catlin, who is adamant the head coach must be allowed the freedom to overhaul the Blues.

Certainly it raises questions over the ongoing presence of former boss Kenny Jackett’s recruitment team – Phil Boardman and Roberto Gagliardi - who presently remain in place.

Nonetheless, Catlin insists Jackett also possessed absolute autonomy over transfer signings, without influence from others.

Catlin told The News: ‘Danny and Nicky have already been working behind the scenes with our recruitment team, with our analyst team and with the Academy.

‘They have got a really good grip now and a great head start to get them going for 2021-22.

‘While it hasn’t worked out for this season, you would definitely hope that, by them coming in and having a look at our players and now making decisions on players they know, it’s a far better position than someone coming in new.

‘This is going to be a fresh start for everyone, there are going to be a number of announcements coming out in the next week or two to reinforce that.

‘Ultimately, recruitment has always been down to the manager. We never interfere in any of the player signings or the retained list, that is absolutely right.

‘I just want to make clear that it’s the decision of the manager. We would never ever sign a player if the manager didn’t want that player.

‘The manager – or head coach in the case of Danny – is absolutely key to the decisions that we make, but supported by our existing recruitment network.

‘The analysis department is also part of the recruitment process, you get that information and it is down to whether a manager sees a certain player fitting within his style of play.

‘A player could be brilliant, but just might not fit with Danny, so there are a lot of things to take into consideration.’

Boardman has been Pompey’s head of recruitment since September 2017.

Appointed by Kenny Jackett having worked with the former analyst at Wolves, his position is now under scrutiny.

In addition, head of UK and European scouting, Gagliardi, has recently filled a head of football operations role as Catlin seeks a permanent appointment.

And Pompey’s chief executive insists the Cowleys will also be given a say in the make-up of the recruitment process and Boardman’s future.

Catlin added: ‘It will be down to Danny and his team to make those decisions.

‘At this moment in time it’s completely unfair for me to give promises or guarantees to anyone.

‘Greg Miller has come into the Academy with energy and enthusiasm. Now, with Danny and Nicky, it will be working together to formulate the changes they want to make.

‘I’m not putting up any barriers, it is really down to the people in senior positions to make the decision and, as always, we support them.’

