'No Plan B. Wish the match was abandoned' - Fratton faithful bemoan Portsmouth's goalless draw with Cheltenham

The home side were unable to break the visitors down throughout the game – and that’s got under the skin of many, who believed the team’s previous creativity issues has been addressed in the summer.

That wasn’t evident, however, against the Robins who claimed a share of the spoils on their latest trip to Fratton Park.

Here’s what fans have been saying immediately after the game, with the final whistle delayed due to a 20-minute pause in proceedings in the second half.

@ChillandBill1: I don't remember us creating a single decent chance in that game. Well played Cheltenham. Must do better.

@NathanButler20: Well that was probably the most boring game of football I've ever watched, one team sitting back defending for 90 mins and the attacking side just passing side to side and backwards. Did either side actually want to win that game?

@PFC_MarcB: Well... That was one way to bring everyone hopeful this season back down to earth!

@fireupthearcade: Pretty sure we could of been there all night and we wouldn’t of scored. Really poor going forward.

@StassSportsNews: This is exactly why I predicted us not getting out of league 1 this season. We can’t beat awful teams at home. We try and pass the ball in, play sideways and don’t create enough chances. You can throw out the excuses, but we lack creativity.

@McgrealDeclan: Terrible, 0 bravery, no plan B.

@PompeyChimes90: This was our problem last year, not putting the bottom teams to the sword, think the word average is an understatement.

@Adam_G_M: Won’t go up playing like that, and those are the games we have to be winning, especially at home. Too predictable, too slow, zero pace and barely tested their keeper. Most concerning performance yet.

@omridge: Wish the match was abandoned to be honest.