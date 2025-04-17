Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matt Ritchie is set to take a break from Pompey’s relegation battle to focus on a new challenge.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old will take his mind off the Blues’ quest for safety as attention turns to a new role this weekend.

The winger has been asked to man the Saturday Night Football studio for Newcastle United’s crucial game against Champions League rivals Aston Villa, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will see Ritchie line up as a guest pundit, providing analysis on the Magpies’ all-important Premier League contest against Unai Emery’s men.

With Pompey facing Norwich City on Good Friday, it paves the way for the Fratton Park academy graduate to provide expert knowledge on the club he spent more than eight years at prior to his summer departure.

Of course, the former Bournemouth and Swindon man amassed 215 appearances and netted 25 goals during his stay at St James’ Park before being released at the end of last season.

One player Ritchie will know well from his time in the north east is Jacob Murphy - brother of now Blues team-mate Josh - with the pair spending seven years together at the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Jacob’s twin Josh, who has been a stand-out performer at Fratton Park this term, the Newcastle winger is in red-hot form himself after scoring one and assisting another during their 5-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after the victory, the 30-year-old spoke to Sky Sports and was quizzed by host Kelly Kates, who revealed Ritchie would be a guest pundit for their game against Villa. And Murphy gave a fascinating insight over how he believes his former team-mate will fair in the Saturday Night Football studio.

He said: ‘He’s probably going to be a better pundit you know. He’s very intelligent and is a great talker as well. Hopefully he bigs me up, so no pressure Matty.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are on an impressive run in the Premier League having won their previous five matches - propelling them up to third in the table.

Eddie Howe has missed Newcastle's past two games with Pneumonia, which has seen assistant Jason Tindall take charge. | AFP via Getty Images

However, the Magpies have been without boss Eddie Howe in the dugout recently. He missed Sunday’s 4-1 win over Manchester United and the 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace after being diagnosed with Pneumonia. The former Pompey defender was admitted to hospital last Friday and will also be absent for Saturday’s key game against Villa.

Matt Ritchie still to remain a key figure in Pompey’s relegation battle

Despite his media commitments this weekend, Ritchie still has a vital role to play for his current club, with the Blues making the trip to Norwich on Friday afternoon.

John Mousinho’s men face a crucial Easter weekend in their quest for Championship survival as they then welcome Watford to Fratton Park three days later on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey sit four points above the bottom three going into the Good Friday fixture at Carrow Road, with the winger expected to once again feature.

Ritchie has played a crucial role at PO4 this term, with the Blues utilising his much-needed experience in their Championship battle as well as captaining the side on a number of occasions. Indeed, the forward has netted four goals in 36 league games following his return to the south coast last summer after more than 13 years away.

Your next Pompey read: ‘Clueless’: Boss at Portsmouth rivals Cardiff City hits back at supporters as pressure intensifies