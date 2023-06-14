News you can trust since 1877
Northern Ireland under-21 international starlet linked with Portsmouth, Sunderland, Oxford and Palace

Pompey are reportedly monitoring highly-regarded Northern Ireland under-21 international Terry Devlin.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

Glentoran are braced to lose the 19-year-old to the Football League this summer, with Pompey, Oxford, Palace, Stoke and Sunderland linked.

An energetic central midfielder, he scored twice in 32 appearances as Glentoran finished third in the Northern Ireland Premiership last season.

With the transfer window now open, interest in Devlin is expected to ramp up as the midfielder looks to further his career.

The box-to-box midfielder is a fans’ favourite at Glentoran, yet the club accept they can no longer keep hold of the youngster, particularly considering the growing amount of admirers.

Pompey are set for a busy transfer window and have already signed Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy since it opened.

Meanwhile, Reeco Hackett has departed for Lincoln for an undisclosed free, albeit a long-anticipated Fratton Park exit.

They currently have Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Harry Jewitt-White as their central midfield options.

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown pulls off a save to deny reported Pompey target Terry Devlin.Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown pulls off a save to deny reported Pompey target Terry Devlin.
However, the Blues remain keen to add to that area following the close season departures of Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

