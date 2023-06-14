Glentoran are braced to lose the 19-year-old to the Football League this summer, with Pompey, Oxford, Palace, Stoke and Sunderland linked.

An energetic central midfielder, he scored twice in 32 appearances as Glentoran finished third in the Northern Ireland Premiership last season.

With the transfer window now open, interest in Devlin is expected to ramp up as the midfielder looks to further his career.

The box-to-box midfielder is a fans’ favourite at Glentoran, yet the club accept they can no longer keep hold of the youngster, particularly considering the growing amount of admirers.

Pompey are set for a busy transfer window and have already signed Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy since it opened.

They currently have Joe Morrell, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Harry Jewitt-White as their central midfield options.

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown pulls off a save to deny reported Pompey target Terry Devlin.