Norwich City loanee Gassan Ahadme back among goals along with Leicester City man as Portsmouth put powerful Bournemouth side to sword

The Blues built on the momentum they had from knocking the leaders off top spot with 4-0 success, by travelling to beat a Cherries side packed with Championship experience 3-0 on Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s side were without Gary Cahill and their players on international duty, but were otherwise able to name an experienced team who’d all appeared in the second tier this season.

Gassan Ahadme bagged a double for his team with George Hirst getting the other goal, with Danny Cowley’s side also containing a sprinkling of academy players.

Paul Downing, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Paul Downing all got minutes under their belts and produced strong performances, with the senior Blues players who didn’t start against Sunderland involved.

The clash proved a more than useful exercise with the scheduled game against Cheltenham tomorrow called off for international call-ups.

