Norwich City have sacked manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The decision comes just days after the Canaries fell to a 5-3 defeat to Pompey, with fan frustration clear to see with boos from those in attendance at Carrow Road.

The loss against the Blues was then followed up by a 3-1 disappointment against Millwall on Easter Monday, spelling the end of the 36-year-old’s tenure in East Anglia.

The Danishman departs the club after an awful run has seen them drop away from the play-off picture. In fact, Norwich have won just two of their previous 14 Championship games - leaving them 14th in the table and just a point above the Blues.

Top-six chasing Middlesbrough visit Carrow Road on Saturday, while a trip to Cardiff City, who sacked manager Omer Riza on Saturday, awaits on the final day of the season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season and will be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley.

A statement on the official club website read: ‘Norwich City have parted company with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup with immediate effect.

‘Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his position with the club.

‘Sporting director Ben Knapper said: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.

“We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”

‘Jack Wilshere, assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for our two remaining Sky Bet Championship fixtures of the season.

‘The club will now progress with its plans of appointing a new permanent head coach in due course.’

Thorup was appointed in May 2024 as David Wagner’s successor at Carrow Road after the former Huddersfield boss was sacked following a play-off defeat to Leeds United.

After penning a three-year deal following his switch from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland, the 36-year-old got off to the best start, losing two of their opening 12 games - including draws to Leeds United and Sheffield United.

However, he lasted less than 11 months in the Carrow Road hot seat and took charge of 47 matches - winning just 17 in all competitions.

Tony Mowbray was sacked by West Brom on Monday. | Getty Images

Thorup has become the third Championship manager to be sacked in four days after Riza departed relegation-threatened Cardiff on Saturday, while West Brom parted ways with Tony Mowbray on Monday evening.

After the 5-3 triumph over the Canaries last week, Pompey followed up the victory with a win over Watford and now sit just a point behind Norwich heading into the final two games of the campaign.