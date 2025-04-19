Cardiff City have sacked manager Omer Riza | Getty Images

Pompey rivals Cardiff City have parted company with manager Omer Riza.

The Bluesbirds have taken the decision to sack the 45-year-old in the aftermath of their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Friday.

The loss - the Welsh side’s 19th of the season - leaves them second-from-bottom of the Championship table with just three games remaining.

Cardiff are currently one point from safety - with an inferior goal difference to those directly above them, Luton and Derby, as well - ahead of huge games against Oxford United, West Brom (H) and Cardiff (A).

Aaron Ramsey has been promoted to interm boss for those three remaining fixtures.

A club statement released on Saturday said: ‘Cardiff City FC can confirm that a decision has been taken to relieve Omer Riza of his duties as First Team Manager.

‘Aaron Ramsey will lead the Club for the remaining three games of the Sky Bet Championship season, beginning with Monday’s match at home to Oxford United.

‘Chris Gunter, Joe Ralls, Tom Hutton and Matthew Bloxham will join Aaron in the technical area.

‘We’d like to thank Omer for his passion and effort during his time as Cardiff City manager and wish him the very best for his next steps in the game.’

Riza had been in charge of Cardiff since their decision to sack Erol Bulut in September. Initially appointed on an interim basis, he was given the job until the end of the season after results picked up under his leadership, including a 2-0 win against Pompey on October 22.

However, a run of just one win in nine intensified the pressure on the Londoner, which he was neve able to recover from.

In the end, Riza took charge of 40 Cardiff games - 10 of which produced wins, 15 ended in draws and 15 went down as defeats.

Cardiff’s visit to Fratton Park on February 21 resulted in a 2-1 defeat for the visitors - one of seven league defeats suffered by the Bluebirds since the beginning of that month,

Since then, the Blues have picked up 16 points from a possible 33. It’s a haul that leaves them six clear of the relegation zone and seven points above Cardiff with just three games left to play.

Earlier this week, it was reported that former boss Neil Warnock had been in discussions with the Bluesbirds over a potential return to management.