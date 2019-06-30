Sean Raggett will put his body on the line for Pompey in next season’s promotion push.

You only have to look at the battle scar at the front of his mouth to know he’s not lying.

Raggett completed his season-long loan to Fratton Park from Norwich on Thursday.

The centre-back arrives on the south coast still carrying a wound he suffered while at Rotherham last season.

During the Millers’ 1-0 defeat at Ipswich on January 12, Raggett was clattered by an elbow to the face which knocked out one of his front teeth.

The ex-Lincoln ace is still to undergo surgery for that injury, meaning he linked up with his new Blues team-mates for the first day of pre-season training with a gap in his mouth.

Sean Raggett has signed for Pompey on a season-long loan from Norwich. Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

But those are the lengths Raggett is prepared to go to win matches.

And he will have that exact attitude for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Raggett said: ‘I focus on defending first and foremost, although I’d like to think that I can use the ball.

‘I’m not like an old-school centre-half who lumps the ball forward every time.

New Pompey signing Sean Raggett. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

‘However, I do take minimal risks – my main focus is to keep clean sheets. I also like to chip in with a few goals.

‘To be honest, I don’t think about anything when I’m playing rather than winning.

‘I’m so focused on winning that I’m willing to do anything. I don't really think about anything but I just play the way I do.

‘Last season, I got my tooth knocked out playing for Rotherham – I still need to get that sorted out.

‘It’s twice that it happened now on the same tooth. It got knocked out a couple of years ago so I got a crown on it.

‘But last season I got elbowed and the same tooth came out.

‘They had to pull the whole tooth out from the root so there’s complete gap at the moment – it will probably happen again when I do get it fixed!’

Raggett was first aware of Pompey’s interest a few weeks ago, while League One rivals Peterborough also held talks with his agent.

A move to Fratton Park was always high up on the Gillingham-born defender’s wish list, however.

That was franked when he first spoke with Jackett.

Now he’s relishing working under the Blues boss at PO4.

‘I knew for a few weeks but you never properly know how strong the interest is until you speak to the manager,’ added Raggett.

‘I spoke to him properly earlier this week and then I knew it was serious, so it was good to get the deal done.

‘Even before I spoke to Kenny, a couple of people said he’s a really good manager and he can help me a lot personally.

‘When I did speak to him, it just confirmed that. He seems very switched on and I’m looking forward to working under him.

‘Everyone knows it’s such a big football club. When I heard they were interest, it really excited me and I’m really happy to join Pompey.

‘I knew there was interest from Peterborough. I didn’t speak to anyone personally but I think my agent did.

‘But Portsmouth shouldn’t be a League One club. When I was growing up they were in the Premier League.’