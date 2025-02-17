Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial ex-Pompey player has been axed by his League One club for not being ‘fit enough’.

Newly-promoted Stockport splashed out an undisclosed fee to land Jay Mingi on a three-year deal in May, having impressed at Colchester.

The move also earned the Blues a five-figure windfall for their former midfielder, who left Fratton Park under a cloud in the summer of 2023 after turning down a three-year contract.

However, it has gone sour for the versatile performer at Edgeley Park since the turn of the year, following 10 appearances.

He hasn’t featured in the league for the promotion-chasing side since being substituted in the 33rd minute of their New Year’s Day clash against Birmingham.

Handed a right-sided centre-back role and trailing to Alfie May’s early goal, he was replaced by Kyle Knoyle before half-time, with the game finishing 1-1.

Mingi has since been left out of the Hatters’ last six squads, including Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wigan, which leaves them fourth in League One.

And manager Dave Challinor has pulled no punches when detailing why the 24-year-old ex-West Ham man is currently out of his first-team plans.

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News’ Sam Byrne this weekend, Challinor said: ‘Jay has an ongoing fitness issue which we're working on with him. He was close to leaving on loan in January which didn't happen.

‘At the moment, he's not fit enough or robust enough to play in a Stockport County team.

‘We'll manage the issue he does have, but we need to get him robust enough to play regularly at the level we know he can.

‘We're effectively starting his pre-season next week, with the potential for him to be involved at the end of the season.

‘He has more tests next week and we'll see how he gets through those, with hopefully no reaction to those tests.

Jay Mingi made 29 appearances for Pompey before leaving in the summer of 2023. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘But at the moment, it's about him working hard, and us making him robust enough - in order for him to provide what we need from him.’

Mingi made 29 appearances and scored once during two seasons at Fratton Park, having been snapped up by Danny Cowley in September 2021 following a successful trial.

Clearly a talent, with some impressive performances, the former Charlton man was, however, frustratingly dogged by injury during his time on the south coast.

He had also been linked with Birmingham, West Brom and Blackburn, while Pompey moved to secure the youngster by offering a three-year deal in December 2022 when Cowley was boss.

However, having been injured upon John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach, the former Charlton man failed to impress in training and couldn’t break into his squad.

Towards the end of last season, he was converted into a right-sided centre-back or right-back, producing the level of performances which persuaded Stockport to buy him in May.

Mingi has subsequently completed 90 minutes on three occasions and largely been employed as a right-back, but has now been challenged to build up his fitness.

Meanwhile, former Pompey man Owen Moxon has made three appearances, including starting the Hatters’ last two matches, since his deadline day move from Fratton Park.