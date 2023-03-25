'Not good enough. Too little too late' - the Portsmouth verdict as Blues 'drop two points' against Port Vale

Second-half goals from Colby Bishop (penalty) and substitute Michael Jacobs got Pompey back on level terms.

However, the Blues were unable to ride the momentum further and complete the comeback by grabbing a winner.

Recco Hackett came close to nicking it for Pompey in stoppage-time.

That disappointed many fans on Twitter, who now believe the play-offs are once again out of reach.

Here’s a selection of the views shared.

@AFriskyPigeon: Calamitous first half. A good spell in the second. Fair result, but not a good one. Incredibly frustrating to watch.

@OliOConnor3: 2 points dropped.

@MrBruzon: Simples - not good enough… when the momentum was with us after we levelled we slowed down… this match was win or bust in my opinion.

@Samalaaarr: Really disappointing spell after we went 2-2, barely got hold of the ball when you’d think we’d be all over them.

Although a draw was the absolute most we deserved #pompey.

@keariss: It could have been a lot worse. I feel Pompey have been riding their luck for the last few games to be fair. After that performance in the first half we didn’t deserve anything out of that game.

@Dann_PFC: Paper over the cracks. A poor performance, don’t care if we’ve come back from 2-0 down, we shouldn’t have to get to that point in the first place. 2 points dropped.

stocksandalpha: Get it back to 2-2 with 20 minutes to go and create NOTHING!

@Pompey_Goals: Did well to salvage a point but that’s two points dropped and door firmly shut for play offs.