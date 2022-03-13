The Northern Irishman – who has worked with the Blues boss on the highlights show – poked fun at his pal for his part in the second-half skirmish which broke out during the goalless draw at Portman Road.

Cowley got in the way of Ipswich defender Dominic Thompson taking an early throw-in as the hosts tried to make their dominance after the break count – we’ll let you make your own mind up if the Pompey boss deliberately accidently got in the way!

The Tractor Boys man didn’t take kindly to his antics, though, and squared up to the 43-year-old, with the duo having to be separated by the fourth official and an irrate Ronan Curtis before more members of each side ran to the scene.

Both Cowley and Thompson were shown yellow cards for their roles – as was Curtis – although it’s believed the Blues head coach was booked for what he said immedaitely after the incident.

And although the game carried a lot of significance for either team, with both maintaining hopes of making the play-offs, it was the handbags at dawn moment in the 77th minute that had the EFL on Quest team talking – and Murray having a chuckle at Cowley’s actions.

When former Swindon and Ipswich forward Sam Parkin was asked to give his verdict on the game, he replied: ‘It was a kind of fractured atmosphere between the two.

‘Obviously, there was loads on it and I think real momentum would have been gathered if either side won it.’

Pompey boss Danny Cowley at Portman Road on Saturday

Footage then showed the contentious moment in the second half, to which Parkin himself teased the Blues head coach.

He added: ‘Danny Cowley doing the old I’m kinda getting in the way but I’m pretending that I’m not with the full back’.

At which point Murray jumps in to say: ‘Not like you Danny!’

Cowley, of course – alongside brother Nicky – is quite an animated and outspoken figure on the touchline and the complete opposite of predecessor Kenny Jackett.

That’s not the case with the Pompey fans, though, who were egging their man on during the incident with Thompson yesterday.