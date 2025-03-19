John Mousinho has revealed ‘loose plans’ are in place for Pompey’s pre-season tour.

Although his preference is for the Blues not to play a friendly during any proposed training camp abroad.

Pompey faced Gibraltar club Europa FC in Malaga at the Estadio Jose Burgos De Quintana during a six-day stay in Spain in July 2023.

However, last summer’s trip to Croatia didn’t involve a match, with an open training session instead arranged for supporters.

The Blues are currently working on summer plans, with a tour likely to take place in the early part of July.

Yet, according to Mousinho, a pre-season friendly abroad may not be part of the schedule.

He told The News: ‘We have some loose plans in place, but nothing concrete yet. We just want a good training block, there are plenty of games we’re going to play when we’re back in England.

‘As long as we go somewhere that has good facilities, a good hotel, some good pitches, it doesn't really matter. It’s just good to get everyone out of the building because it’s such a long pre-season.

‘My preference is not to have a game (abroad). And I know it is a really popular one for the fans, we did it in Spain a couple of years ago.

‘Back then, we took the lads away for the pre-season tour for five days. You get to day 3 and have to be very, very wary about how much training we’re doing.

‘The whole point of the pre-season camp is to overload the boys and put a huge amount into them physically. But, if you have a game at the back end of it, you need to do game prep, so lose 2-3 days of that camp.

Pompey in action during their training camp in Medulin, Croatia, last summer. | None

‘We have the boys for three sessions a day. If you stick a match in there, all of a sudden there’s game prep for 48-72 hours before it - at that point I don't think there’s any point in going away.

‘It was my decision not to have a game last year. Wherever we go, we’ll have an open training session. Believe me, I know how much Pompey fans love their football, how much they want to see it and how desperate they are to get a game away from home.

‘However, if we can give them that open training session, with, as always, full access to myself and the players, then hopefully that’s a good halfway house.’

Open training session in Croatia

The Blues headed to Medulin, Croatia, last summer for a pre-season training camp ahead of their Championship return.

That week-long stay included an open training session for supporters to watch Mousinho’s men in action, with 21 fans travelling over to be present.

Pompey then returned to England to start their friendly programme, kicking off against Gosport in July for the first of six friendlies.

Mousinho added: ‘I was really happy with how it went in Croatia.

‘When you have a poor start to the season, it’s easy to look back at pre-season and put it on that. We actually did a review of pre-season and were really pleased with how it had gone.

‘Our form wasn’t very good at the start, but, whenever you get the fitness work you want to get in during pre-season and early parts of the season, I think it reflects well towards the back end.

‘Take injuries out of it - and we have picked up a lot of injuries - but we’ve looked a fit side. I want the boys to pride themselves on how much we run, not just for the sake of it, but doing the right things. Over the past couple of months, in particular, we’ve looked fit.’

