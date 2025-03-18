John Mousinho is adamant Joe Morrell will bounce back from his 14-month injury hell.

And he has praised Welshman’s ‘big impact’ on Pompey’s survival battle - despite not featuring this season.

Morrell has been sidelined for 14 months following a knee injury sustained at Oxford United while on League One duty - and has still to return to full training.

Joe Morrell has been a ‘big impact’ in the Pompey dressing room, according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite his Fratton Park contract ending last summer, the midfielder’s rehabilitation continues to be overseen by the Blues at their Hilsea-based training ground.

According to Mousinho, his former skipper remains around the first-team squad, many of which were team-mates in the League One title-winning side.

And he believes Morrell has been an important figure behind the scenes during the battle to remain in the Championship.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It has been a long return from injury for Joe and obviously a really tough 14-15 months - but if anybody is able to cope with that, that’s Joe.

‘He’s a very, very resilient and very, very intelligent young man. He will definitely bounce back from the injury.

‘I don’t think he’ll be back in training this month. I take a really keen interest in Joe’s rehab, but it isn't top of the priority list, so I unfortunately can’t give you a definitive answer on that one. However, Joe was injured playing for us and we have that duty of care.

Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop hold aloft the League One trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I don’t know how much it has benefited us having Joe around, but I’m sure he has been an extremely good influence in the dressing room.

‘I have absolutely no doubt that, when things have been tough, Joe Morrell has been very, very calm, very collected in there. I think he’s offered some words of wisdom to some of the younger players and probably some of the senior pros as well.

‘In all the unfortunate circumstances of Joe's injury, if there’s any positive there from me, he will have had a big impact on things this season.’

Two rounds of knee surgery

During the first half of the January trip to Oxford, a piece of cartilage broke off in Morrell’s left knee, forcing him off after 34 minutes.

He subsequently underwent surgery, followed by an unscheduled second operation last summer after aggravating the injury while in a gym on holiday.

Mousinho added: ‘Joe is currently outside, doing a bit of change of direction, a bit of ball work, so it’s much more positive than just the running.

‘We’re really hopeful of him coming back and training with us towards the back end of the season. If he can get four weeks worth of training in, we would be absolutely delighted for him. He can then hit the ground running for the start of next pre-season.’