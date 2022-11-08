The 24-year-old was cup-tied by his parent club for the Blues’ 3-1 win over Hereford on Friday evening, along with Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett.

While head coach Danny Cowley played down the possibility of a recall for the striker, Dale’s short-term future is being reconsidered as injuries and sickness impacts squad numbers at Bloomfield Road.

The former Crewe ace has impressed in his brief stint at PO4, appearing 17 times in all competitions for Pompey this term.

This has seen him record one goal and four assists during that period from the right wing.

But after news of a possible recall in January, the Fratton faithful have delivered a mixed verdict on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@ttwood_sam: One goal and four assists so far. Wouldn't exactly say he's going to rip up the Championship.

@joe121099: I’ve fallen in love with a loan player.

@Pompey_Goals: Again nothing to worry about in my opinion they’re just taking an insurance on him in case they have loads of injuries in the New Year.

I like Dale but this year not fallen in love with any kind been scarred too many time.

@ryanlewis79: Called it, was alwayssss going to happen.

@POMPEYBENNY: Always the risk when loaning players. He’s done ok for us so would be a shame to lose him.

Perhaps the Eisner’s will pay for a permanent replacement if he goes back…

@pfcmccloud: We’re finished, why couldn’t it of been Koroma.

@Niall_Judge26: Very normal situation, just covering themselves & keeping options open.

Maybe for a few of weeks in January but I’d be surprised if they wanted to keep him for the second half of the season, wanted better in summer so likely still will in January. It’s not like he’s been on fire with us

@jack_pfc19: No thank you. He’s fine here.

@coshamkev: Always risks involved in loanees (been there before) and injury prone signings.

Hopefully we now have a longer term recruitment plan that will bring in more young talent like Swanson