But the Pilgrims head coach was pleased with the performance following their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last week.

The hosts controlled the play, with the 3-1 victory against the Blues - seeing them return to the top of the League One table.

Goals from Sam Cosgrove, Finn Azaz and Ryan Hardie sealed the three points for the Pilgrims at a sell-out Home Park.

But when Hackett pulled a goal back to halve the deficit with 11 minutes to play, it appeared to give John Mousinho’s outfit optimism to find a late leveller.

Indeed, four of the last five results between the two sides have ended as a stalemate, with a 2-2 draw earlier in the campaign.

And the Blues’ late goal stuck fear in to Schumacher, who was delighted with the result.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘I'm really pleased with the result. Obviously, that was the main thing today, try and get three points after losing last weekend away at Sheffield Wednesday so it was important we had a response.

Steven Schumacher.

‘I thought we played really well. I felt the game was tight, especially in the first half. Portsmouth were doing well, they look a strong team as we know that they are.

‘We probably just slightly edged the first half, created I felt probably the clearer chances, but were only one-nil up.

‘Second half, we possibly could have scored one or two more of our opportunities before we got the second goal. When they scored from a set play I was thinking 'Oh my God, here we go again, 2-2 against Portsmouth’.

‘But Ryan showed an unbelievable bit of composure to slot it away and everyone can breathe.’

Despite the late scare, Schumacher was adamant his side deserved the victory - which has seen his side climb to the League One summit.

‘Over the years since we have played against Portsmouth I have always felt we have played well and we have created chances.

‘In my opinion - I know I'm biased - I thought we have been the better team. I felt we were slightly the better team today but when you don't kill the game off they are always going to be a threat.

‘Then when they stick (Sean) Raggett up in your box and pump balls in there anything can happen. It needs a little bit of luck, a bounce of the ball.