Omar Bogle joined Pompey in January 2019 on loan to boost their League One promotion hopes - but the Blues slipped to fourth in the table and lost to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Former Pompey striker Omar Bogle has had his professionalism questioned by his boss at Newport County.

That’s after the 31-year-old posted an update on social media on the muscle injury which has kept him out of the Exiles’ past two games. According to manager Graham Coughlan, that’s far from ideal, with Bogle revealing that he’s set to miss the next 8-10 weeks of the season with a complaint he picked up in training.

Speaking to Radio Wales Sport. the Newport manager stressed that’s not how he likes to do things. Coughlan said: ‘I don't think we're ready to go public with our findings so far.

‘If Omar Bogle wants to use social media to inform people that he's injured and the length of his injury then that is something that needs to be addressed by the football club. That's not how we do things. If Omar wants to go on social media and put that on then that's his prerogative, it's not the most professional thing I've seen in my life.

‘We've had injuries all season but one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity so hopefully one or two will get the opportunity and be able to take it.’

Bogle, who scored four goals in 14 appearances for Pompey over the second half of the 2018-19 season under Kenny Jackett, has bagged eight goals in 27 appearances for League Two Newport this term. This is his second season at Rodney Road, with his loan spell at Fratton Park from Cardiff followed by stints at Den Haag, Charlton. Doncaster and Hartlepool.

When asked by a fan on Instagram how his current injury is, Bogle responded: ‘Appreciate you. 8-10 weeks. I'll be back even better though. The only way.’