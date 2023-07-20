That’s the verdict of Connor Southwell, chief Norwich City reporter with the Eastern Daily Press, following the Blues’ capture of Abu Kamara.

Kamara made his Championship bow in April and the forward totalled three first-team outings by the end of last term.

Now he has the opportunity to shine at Pompey – and the Canaries harbour high hopes for the talented youngster.

Southwell told The News: ‘Abu has been on the radar for a while and is attracting a lot of excitement from Norwich fans.

‘If he can get this move to Pompey right and achieve success, it will reaffirm the view that he has a really bright future at Carrow Road.

‘Abu is technically very good, a good runner, a good finisher, and has really impressed in the under-21s over the last 12 months, operating across the front line.

Abu Kamara tries to get to grips with Sheffield United's Max Lowe in Championship action in April. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

‘There is a lot of excitement about him and, while he is considered as something of a late developer, I’ve spoken to some in the Academy who believe there is a lot of growth in him.

‘Abu is thin and quite tall, not the most physical in the world, but there’s hope the technical side to his game can carry him through.

‘He’s been very highly rated for a while and was actually a full-back before pushed up the pitch. Now he scores and creates goals.

‘Obviously he’s nowhere near the finished article, but this loan at Pompey is very much seen as a free hit. Norwich won’t judge the first loan of a player, regardless of whether it’s a positive or negative experience.

Abu Kamara has joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Norwich. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘He’s been in and around Norwich’s environment for a long time, so playing somewhere else will good for him, particularly a team you expect to be in the upper regions of League One, it will suit him down to the ground.

‘This could be a really good loan move – and in the right system he can really strive.’

Kamara holds an impressive goal-scoring record at development level, which reportedly also brought him to the attention of Brentford and Reading.

His 31 goals in 49 Premier League 2 outings includes a hat-trick against Southampton in the 2021-22 season, although his future may lie in operating on the wings.

Southwell added: ‘Abu has been a striker but is now drifting to the left. He’s currently seen as someone who can play in wide areas or a bit deeper, rather than a nine.

‘They have experimented with him a lot, especially on the left, and there’s something about him which is quite exciting.

‘For his cameos off the bench for the first-team last season, he played more centrally, and was energetic and enthusiastic, but looked a bit raw.