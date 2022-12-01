Instead Wycombe captured the 27-year-old with an hour of the window to spare, with the Blues having also held talks with the Middlesbrough man.

It was a complex situation which involved parent club Middlesbrough recalling Wing from a Sheffield Wednesday loan and cancelling his contract with six-months remaining.

That rendered the midfielder a free agent – availability with appealed to Pompey and Wycombe.

But it was the Chairboys he joined, since totalling 37 appearances and three goals, and now likely to face Pompey on Sunday (12.30pm).

And according to Christian Cooper, who runs the Twitter account Wanderers Terrace Talk (@TerraceTalk4), Wing has been impressive.

He told The News: ‘I would say Lewis Wing has been one of our best players this season – and a lot of fans would agree with me.

Former Pompey target Lewis Wing has been one of Wycombe's best performers this season. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

‘He has come into his own. When you think about players you absolutely want in your 11 every week, he is one of the first names you’d think of.

‘He’s playing better this season, but a lot of that is down to fitting into our system after coming to Wycombe halfway through the last campaign.

‘To be fair, he has grown as this season’s gone on. He initially looked a little lost in a midfield three at the beginning of the campaign, probably playing a role which didn’t suit his abilities.

‘When Josh Scowen was injured for six weeks, Wing dropped into that quarter-back role where he can express himself, he has more time on the ball and needs that – give him the time you’ll see the best of him.

‘Since that has happened, he has arguably been one of our better players over the last 6-7 weeks.

‘Dropping him into that holding position has really worked. He has such a good range of passing, able to play the ball 30-40 yards, while also possessing an eye for goal.

‘All in all, he has done really well, one of our stand-outs, and picked up a few man-of-the-match performances.’

The recent return of Scowen from injury has seen Wing dropped to the bench for the Chairboys’ last two matches.

Although he was granted 26 minutes as a substitute in their most recent fixture – a 1-0 loss at Cheltenham.

Cooper added: ‘Scowen is now back and I don’t know how Wing fits into his most comfortable position.