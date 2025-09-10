Reggie Buckland and his Pompey team-mates suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Romsey Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup.placeholder image
Reggie Buckland and his Pompey team-mates suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Romsey Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

'One to watch, Faded after the break, Fierce competitor': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Romsey Town

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 07:52 BST
A youthful Pompey suffered spot-kick agony last night as they were dumped out of the Hampshire Senior Cup by Romsey Town.

Following a goalless draw with little between the sides, the second-round fixture headed into a penalty shoot-out at a packed Bypass Ground.

However, Ciaran Martin and Chinedu Agu both missed their spot-kicks, with Aaron Scott grabbing the winner for the hosts, who claimed a 7-6 victory.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Pompey's skipper came out of the box well to deal with danger throughout, while also commanded his area well. Terrific late save from a deflected shot to keep it goalless.

1. Conal McDermott - 8

Pompey's skipper came out of the box well to deal with danger throughout, while also commanded his area well. Terrific late save from a deflected shot to keep it goalless. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Produced one superb cross from the right on the stroke of half-time which Sizer headed against the bar. Athletic and physically dominant, was always willing to overlap from right back.

2. Michael Ani - 7

Produced one superb cross from the right on the stroke of half-time which Sizer headed against the bar. Athletic and physically dominant, was always willing to overlap from right back. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The 16-year-old was a powerful figure in the centre of Pompey's defence, superbly coping with the physicality of Romsey's strikers. At the other end of the pitch, his header on the stroke of half-time from Ani's cross struck the bar. Definitely one to watch.

3. Ashton Sizer - 8 - MOM

The 16-year-old was a powerful figure in the centre of Pompey's defence, superbly coping with the physicality of Romsey's strikers. At the other end of the pitch, his header on the stroke of half-time from Ani's cross struck the bar. Definitely one to watch. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Another first-year scholar, Wilson combined excellently with centre-half partner Sizer and coped well with the physical challenge. Composed on the ball and had an air of calmness about him.

4. George Wilson - 7

Another first-year scholar, Wilson combined excellently with centre-half partner Sizer and coped well with the physical challenge. Composed on the ball and had an air of calmness about him. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthNeil Allen
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice