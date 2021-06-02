The BBC’s Chris Wise has said the out-of-contract centre-back is poised to swap Fratton Park for the DW Stadium after being offered a 'far more favourable' contract than what's been tabled by Pompey.

It’s a move that has caught many by surprise.

And it’s fair to say Blues supporters on our Facebook page have been left a bit stunned by the report - even though they knew Whatmough was poised to end his Fratton Park career.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

Louis Bennett: This is as good a proof as any Pompey are a sinking ship.

Thanks to the Yanks we're no longer one of the biggest clubs, certainly not one of the biggest payers and our pulling power has vanished.

We've become a well established league 1 team and nothing more.

Jack Whatmough is on the verge of leaving Pompey

As hard as it may be, it's time to accept it otherwise we'll be forever disappointed.

Howard Ise: Whatever happens with transfers over the coming weeks, let’s not forget this was a team that failed again and have gone backwards.

Things need to change! PUP.

Antony Lamb: No surprise. Should have kept Burgess as well.

We are a bargain basement club with billionaire owners.

MacGillivray next. Let’s hope Cowleys can work miracles. Harder league next year.

Gareth True: Disappointing to see him go but good luck to him.

From a business and playing point of view, spending a big chunk of your budget on somebody who’s suffered a lot of injuries time after time is it a wise move?

Plus the fact that a settled centre back pairing is critical for the stability of the side.

Ian Thompson: He will have an outstanding season then they will sell him on for 4m at end of season. Well done Pompey.

Shaun Essery: Wigan athletic lol how far we have fallen under the Eisners is a joke.

Could understand we couldn’t compete with a Chamionship club’s wages but a non-football city who can offer more than Pompey?

Lee C Bialas: Not good for us I'm afraid. Our loss, their gain.

Seems the way it goes we're looking at relegation dogfight next season (hope I'm wrong).

Steve Alexander: Why would you want to go to Wigan?

Playing in front of a half empty stadium. It’s a rugby town. Must be the money.

So we can’t compete with Wigan as far as wages go.

Jolyon Roberts: Looks like Wigan now outmuscle us for wages then. This doesn’t bode well.