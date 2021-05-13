Ben Close is eager to remain at the club he supports as he approaches 200 appearances. Picture: Joe Pepler

The midfielder is among 11 Blues players out of contract this summer, with Danny Cowley prepared to make sweeping changes.

In the case of Close, the club hold an option to extend his deal by 12 months, albeit with a pay increase.

The 24-year-old has amassed 190 first-team appearances for his home-town club and been a regular starter during Cowley’s brief time with the club.

Now he’s waiting to discover whether he will be part of Pompey’s new era – and survive what promises to be a major first-team overhaul.

Close told The News: ‘I’d love to stay, I think the head coach is excellent, Nicky as well. I’ve really enjoyed the training, really enjoyed being part of the team again.

‘I’d love to kick on and work with them and stay at this club.

‘Talks are going to happen in the next few days I would imagine, then we’ll go from there.

‘Over the last few weeks I’ve been trying to do my bit on the pitch and worry about that (his contract) at the end of the season. Now is the time to deal with it.

‘I’ve played 190 times for Pompey and, to get more, I have to do more. I must be better next season and earn a place in the squad and then the starting XI.

‘Some games I’ve done well, some games I haven’t done well, and I’m really grateful the management have given me that chance.

‘I need to have a short break mentally and work hard in the pre-season, as hard as I can for the new season – wherever that may be.

‘I want to kick on, I haven’t had a huge season in terms of playing games.’

Close had significantly fallen out of favour under former boss Kenny Jackett.

Since axed from Pompey’s expanded 20-man play-off semi-final squad against Oxford United in July, he had been handed just two league starts.

Yet Cowley named him in 11 of his 12 first-team fixtures, with the midfielder’s sole absence against MK Dons through injury.

Close’s comfort on the ball is appreciated by the head coach and recognised as a useful component when building from the back.

Close added: ‘It’s so disappointing not to make the play-offs, but that’s football, you have to pick yourselves up, we must go again next year.

‘There’s no point sulking and feeling sorry for ourselves, we have to accept it, learn from it and make ourselves better for it.’

