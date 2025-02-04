Owen Moxon says penned an emotional message to the Fratton Park faithful after his departure from Pompey was confirmed on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was one of four players to leave the club on Monday as headed to Stockport County who had been long-term admirers of the player. Moxon has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Edgeley Park, and so that closes the Pompey chapter of his career.

He finds himself in a similar position to where he was last season in joining a side that are chasing promotion. The Hatters are currently fourth in League One and are nine points off the automatic promotion places but have a six-point cushion for a top-six spot in what is their first season back in the third tier. Stockport will be hoping to draw on Moxon’s experience of last season to help get them over the line this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder’s message to Pompey fans

‘Pompey… It’s been an absolute pleasure,’ said Moxon in a post shared on his social media channels.

‘In a short space of time, you’ve given me so many memories and some really, really special friendships which makes this hard.

‘Winning League One with that group of players will remain a highlight of my career!

‘Thank you to the fans for all the backing you’ve given me. Every time I’ve put on the shirt, I’ve given everything and nothing will beat a full Fratton Park!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I wish everyone at the club nothing but the best for the future.’

Owen Moxon left Pompey on Deadline Day.. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Owen Moxon’s Fratton Park career

Just over a year after arriving from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee for what was meant to be a three-and-a-half-year deal, Moxon has departed. He was signed at a time when there were injuries across Pompey’s midfield and he ended up filling into the position nicely as he earned a League One winner’s medal.

During the end-of-season run-in, he made a total of 15 appearances, making his debut against Northampton Town just a couple of days after his arrival. An injury to Tom Lowery would see him get a start against Reading and he would go on to start seven more matches after that.

Moxon made a telling impact off the bench in a crucial promotion clash with Derby County, rescuing them a point as they trailed with 13 minutes to go. His 2023/24 record would finish with 15 appearances, eight of which were starts and one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer, Pompey let go of the likes of Lee Evans and didn’t extend the contract of Joe Morrell. They signed Andre Dozzell on a free transfer and recruited Abdoulaye Kamara. Moxon would get three substitute appearances against Leeds United, Luton Town, and Middlesbrough but a hip injury along with other different issues made him unavailable for selection.

The Cumbrian would fail to get his place back in the side and the only time he would start a league game this term was in the goalless draw against Norwich City. Moxon did play in the FA Cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in early January but as for the league, he was an unused substitute for five of the last six games and wasn’t included at all against Burnley at the weekend.

From the 12 months that he spent at the club, he made a total of 28 appearances with that effort against Derby his only goal contribution. He leaves though as one of the heroes that helped Pompey get back to the Championship following a 12-year absence and will be fondly remembered for his role in their promotion.