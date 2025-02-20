Pompey were dealt the devastating news that they would be without their star man for the remainder of the season.

Former Pompey midfielder Owen Moxon has showed his support to former teammate Callum Lang after his season was brought to an end due to injury.

News broke on Wednesday in John Mousinho’s pre-match press conference prior to the game against QPR that Lang would play no part in the remainder of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Lang led the scoring charts at Fratton Park this season with 10 goals in 29 games for the Blues. Pompey must now do without him with question marks over as to who could take his place in the team with Adil Aouchiche waiting in the wings.

Up until deadline day when Moxon was sold to Stockport County, the pair had been playing in the same team together. The 27-year-old’s job is now to try and get the Hatters promoted in their first season back in League One which could potentially see him feature against his former employers who are bidding to avoid the drop.

Having penned an emotional message to supporters when his move was confirmed, he has done something similar. In a classy move, he’s still got his former teammate in mind and has sent him a message for his recovery.

Owen Moxon’s message to Callum Lang

Lang and Moxon arrived on the South Coast at a similar time with the pair brought in to get Pompey over the line last year in their quest for the League One title. The forward arrived on January 29, then Moxon came in three days later.

In total, they played 16 games together, split between last year's title success and then the first half of the current campaign. Lang was a prominent member of the team this season whilst Moxon found himself on the fringes which paved the way for his move to Manchester.

In a post shared on X in which he quoted Lang’s original tweet, Moxon said: ‘Gutted for you, personally an unbelievable season for you not just in terms of numbers but what you bring to that team.

‘Still more to come and you’ll be back scoring goals in no time my mate.’

Life at Stockport County

It has only been a couple of weeks since Moxon said his goodbyes to Pompey and signed a long-term contract at Edgeley Park. He has so far made three appearances for Stockport and is yet to taste a defeat for his new club.

The former Carlisle United man was introduced as a substitute for his debut against Barnsley and then for the last two matches he has started against Bristol Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

Regular football was key to Moxon who had been an unused substitute in the final five games of his Pompey career. Up next is a trip to Cambridge United and it's likely that Dave Challinor will give the midfielder the nod again.

Stockport were only promoted to League One last year but are on course to finish in the top six. They are in fourth on 57 points, trailing Wycombe Wanderers in second by six points, whilst they have a seven-point cushion over Charlton Athletic in seventh. With Moxon’s experience of winning the title with Pompey last year, they will hope that he can inspire them to promotion either by finishing as runners-up or through the lottery of the play-offs.