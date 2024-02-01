Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park after arriving from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old is the Blues’ fifth new arrival this month, following Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang and Tom McIntyre through the doors at PO4, and will be tasked with helping the Blues maintain their position at the top of the League One table.

That won’t be easy, with the likes of Bolton, Peterborough and Derby breathing heavily down their necks. However, Moxon - who has three goals and three assists from 26 league appearances this season for the Cumbrians - is up for the task as he reached out for the Fratton faithful on X, formerly Twitter, following the completion of his move.

Speaking for the first time as a Pompey player, the ‘delighted’ midfielder said: ‘Absolutely delighted to be here! Can’t wait to get out in front of the fans. Ready for the challenge ahead. Thank you to everyone for the messages of support.’

Blues fans won’t have to wait long to see Moxon in action, with Pompey playing host to Northampton at Fratton Park on Saturday. He’s eligible to feature against the Cobblers - but, of course, will have to wait to see if John Mousinho picks him for a game that will likely see Joe Morrell miss out through injury.