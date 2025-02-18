Oxford United have issued a statement to clarify the actions of a camera operator during the medical emergency that occured during Pompey’s vist to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship fixture was temporarily stopped and players escorted off the field of play while treatment was given to a fan who took ill in the North Stand approximately 14 minutes into the game.

The individual in question suffered a cardiac arrest and, after being resuscitated at the scene, was quickly transported to hospital, where they are ‘now recovering’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play resumed at 1.15pm - 30 minutes after referee Will Finnie initially stopped the game. But during the stoppage supporters became angry with a lensman positioned in the East Stand, who had to be escorted away from his location for his own safety.

It’s understood that those sat in close approximately believed the camera operater was filming the ongoing treatment for broadcast purposes, with the fixture being shown live on Sky Sports.

A statement issued by the U’s on Tuesday has steadfastly elimanated that theory, however, as the Oxfordshire club explained protocols that are in place during such stoppages in play for medical reasons.

A statement read: ‘During Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Portsmouth, a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thanks to the prompt actions of the St John Ambulance medical team, South Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Police, stewards, and off duty paramedics, the supporter was successfully resuscitated and is now recovering in hospital. We thank all involved for this swift response.

‘Following questions received from supporters we would like to provide a clarification on the Camera Operator positioned in the stadium’s East Stand, and inform supporters about certain procedures which are implemented in all football stadia in such situations.

‘The operator was not filming the incident for broadcast purposes, and no footage of the response was broadcast live – they were following approved protocols for incidents of this nature.

‘The operator was assisting the offsite production team in getting a clear understanding of the situation, with this also then helping the EFL and its partners to review incidents and improve processes should events such as this occur in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Following this incident, we will however review whether this role could have been fulfilled from a more suitable camera position in the stadium.

‘We would like to remind supporters that we do not tolerate any form of aggression or inappropriate behaviour or language towards anyone at the Kassam Stadium. We also do not accept any of this behaviour online, which we have sadly seen following the incident.’

The statement continued: ‘We would also like to thank the North Stand supporters who quickly alerted stewards, police, and medical staff to the emergency. For future reference, if you witness a medical emergency at the stadium, please immediately notify the nearest steward, who will inform the crowd medical team. This team are a dedicated group of professionals, and they will coordinate with stewards and match officials if necessary.

‘Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.’