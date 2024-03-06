Former Pompey, West Ham and Hearts striker receives first England call-up at 30
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Portsmouth striker Paul McCallum has received an England call-up for the first time in his career.
The 30-year-old has been named in the 16-man England C squad to face Wales later this month. The C squad is a match which includes players from the National League and below, providing them an opportunity to represent the Three Lions.
McCallum leads the way in the goal scoring charts in the National League this term. He has notched up 29 goals in 31 games for the Spitfires this season, despite playing for a side that are in mid-table.
The Streatham-born striker was a one-time loanee at Fratton Park. McCallum was 21 when joined for the second half of the 2014/15 season from West Ham United, but was sent off for fighting in just his second game. He was limited to just seven games and served a seven-game ban having pleaded guilty to making contact with a referee, and failed to net in the matches that he was available for.
McCallum went on to play for Leyton Orient, before having spells at Eastleigh, Solihull Moors, Barnet, Dagenham & Redbridge as well as Chesterfield. He returned to Eastleigh where he enjoyed the best spell of his career and has been a hit at the Silverlake Stadium. He netted twice in their FA Cup victory over Pompey's League One rivals Reading back in December.
England C, managed by Paul Fairclough, who managed Stevenage and Barnet, take on Wales on Tuesday, March 19 at Llanelli Town's Stebonheath Park. The match will be streamed live on Welsh language channel S4C, who will provide English commentary.
England C squad to face Wales on March 19.
Grant Smith (Bromley), Wyll Stanway (Chester), Gus Scott-Morriss (Southend United), Ollie Harfield (Aldershot Town), Tom Eastman (Dagenham & Redbridge), Jamie Grimes (Chesterfield), Myles Kenlock (Ebbsfleet United), Isaac Marriott (Altrincham), Ed Francis (Gateshead), Reece Smith (Maidenhead United), Dan Pybus (Dorking Wanderers), Callum Stead (Barnet), Emmanuel Diseruvwe (Hartlepool United), Ollie Pearce (Worthing), Paul McCallum (Eastleigh), Callum Maycock (Solihull Moors)