Peterborough co-owner's big Mo Eisa sell as he bids to tempt Portsmouth, Charlton, Ipswich, Oxford and MK Dons

That’s the verdict of Peterborough’s Darragh MacAnthony, who believes the transfer-listed front man could easily score 25 goals in League One next season.

With Pompey boss Danny Cowley already initiating a major overhaul of his Blues squad following their disappointing end to the season, there’s no doubt the Posh co-owner is looking to generate interest in a player who signed from Bristol City in 2019 for a then club-record fee of £1.2m.

Indeed, the Irishman also references Charlton, Oxford and Ipswich in his thoughts on Eisa, who scored only two league goals this season despite the London Road outfit’s promotion to the Championship.

MK Dons have once again been linked with the 26-year-old who initially came to Pompey’s attention following his 25 goals for Cheltenham during the 2017-18 League Two season.

Back then the Blues, under previous boss Kenny Jackett, missed out on the Sudan-born ace’s signature as he opted for a moved to Bristol.

There’s no suggestion that Cowley wants to go down this route as part of his Fratton Park revamp.

Peterborough striker Mo Eisa Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Pompey will be keen to strengthen their firepower during the summer, with a lack of cutting edge up front this term a key factor in their eighth-placed finish.

Whoever wins the race for Eisa’s services this time, though, MacAnthony believes the goals will flow again.

However, he insists such a promise will be accompanied by a hefty price tag.

MacAnthony said: ‘He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth.

‘Teams that play good football and create a lot of chances. Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.

‘There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money.

‘His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad. He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.

‘Mo would suit MK Dons (also) with the brand of football they play. All they lacked at times last season was a goalscorer.