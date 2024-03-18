Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round of League One results saw blockbuster clashes at the top of the table as Portsmouth stung promotion pushers Peterborough United with a late 1-0 win.

Derby County, who have their eyes firmly set on automatic promotion at the end of the season, also banked a narrow but crucial 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers. The three points puts extra daylight between the two sides as the Trotters have been piling pressure on that second place spot. As we head into the international break, let's take a look at the latest League One headlines:

Peterborough star reflects on defeat

The fallout from Peterborough's loss to Portsmouth has made headlines as the Posh felt they were denied a heard-earned result at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ryan De Havilland, who started just his third League One match for Peterborough this season, has reflected on his performance and how he felt his side fared against Pompey.

"It was always going to be difficult against the league leaders, but there was no disappointment with the way we played, only with the result," he told the Peterborough Telegraph. "We dominated possession and the game and we had chances, but it just wasn’t our day. We played through the thirds pretty well with some good passing patterns, but we just couldn’t get a goal."

Ian Evatt issues promotion claim

Bolton left Pride Park empty-handed despite enjoying a strong performance against Derby. The Rams snagged all three points after 78th winner from Kane Wilson, leaving manager Ian Evatt naturally disappointed as they slip four points behind the top two.

Despite feeling frustrated over Bolton's result, Evatt believes his side are still very much in the running to make the step up to the Championship next season.

"Football is sometimes unfair and it feels unfair today. I'm really scratching my head as how we've come away from here with nothing," he told the club's website.