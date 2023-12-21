The latest transfer news from around League One as the January transfer window edges ever closer.

Portsmouth continue to sustain their impressive start to the League One season as the festive fixtures come thick and fast with John Mousinho's side opening up a seven-point gap between themselves and second-placed Peterborough United.

The current Pompey squad clearly have the talent to drive for the title and promotion but the upcoming January transfer window will give Mousinho the chance to add reinforcements to ensure no slip-ups over the second half of the season.

Here's your Thursday morning round-up from across the leagues.

'Everyone can chill', says Peterborough chairman

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has reassured supporters that new contracts for youth talent at the club are on his 'to-do-list' going into the New Year.

The League One outfit has a number of rising stars whose futures at the club are not set in stone but the Peterborough Telegraph reports that MacAnthony is working on resolving that before players attract transfer interest.

He told the outlet: "Everyone can chill because doing new contracts for many of our young talents is on my to-do list.”

Derby could poach Charlton for in-form winger

Derby County could poach League One rivals Charlton Athletic for the services of winger Corey Blackett-Taylor in January.

Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop shared that the Rams have a 'long-standing' interest in the star, who has seven goals and seven assists in League One this season. The player's contract is also set to expire at The Valley this summer and there are believed to be a handful of Championship sides also looking at Blackett-Taylor.

The Charlton winger is enjoying an impressive season.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay in Michael Appleton's side this term but a move to promotion-chasing Derby County could tempt the talent, and provide the club a chance to cash in before losing the forward as a free agent next year.

Reading urged to handle Ehibhatiomhan with caution

Reading have been cautioned against losing striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan in January as the 20-year-old struggles for game time in Berkshire.

The striker started the campaign well with a brace against Stevenage and goals in the Carabao Cup but has since fallen out of favour, not starting a league game since October. Sam Smith, who has four goals since the start of November, has been preferred by manager Ruben Selles and that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon as the club fights for survival.