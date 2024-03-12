Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes was sent off last time out against Portsmouth.

League leaders Portsmouth return to action tonight in a crucial home clash against strugglers Burton Albion. Pompey will be the hot favourites to pick up all three points in front of the Fratton Park faithful in a game which could see John Mousinho’s side establish a nine point lead over third placed Bolton, depending on results elsewhere.

Portsmouth need a maximum of 22 points to confirm automatic promotion, but with tough games against Peterborough and Barnsley on the horizon it is crucial that they remain focused on the task in hand.

Elsewhere in the league, there are also plenty of key games affecting the promotion picture, including Derby’s clash with Reading and Bolton’s home clash with Oxford United. Ahead of another crucial round of League One fixtures we take a look at all of the key headlines surrounding the division.

Reading fans slam owner for ‘plainly ridiculous’ move which sends a ‘confusing’ message

Earlier this week, Reading chairman Dai Yongee claimed that he is open to the idea of selling the club’s Bearwood Park training ground if he was to receive an appropriate offer.

The controversial businessman has been the subject of great scrutiny by the Royals faithful who have formed the Sell Before We Dai group to campaign for a change of ownership. In recent years, Reading have gone from the top of the Championship to near the foot of League One - incurring 16 points worth of deductions in the process.

This latest announcement comes after a series of fan protests and there may well be more on the way. The Sell Before We Dai group issued a statement which said: “It is entirely inappropriate and unprofessional of the club’s communication channels.

“Issuing a come and get me please for the training ground whilst trying to sell the club itself is plainly ridiculous. It sends a confusing message to potential investors. Is the training ground now not involved in the sale? Previously Yongee and co said they wanted to sell everything together. This sort of incoherent nonsense is another example of the unsettling chaos fans, players and staff have had to endure under Yongee and Pang.”

The Royals travel to Derby tonight and Pompey fans will hope that Ruben Selles’ side can stage an upset despite the unrest behind the scenes.

Play-off chasing Blackpool boosted by key decision

Blackpool’s play-off push continues with an away trip to Northampton Town, and the Tangerines will be boosted by the presence of their top scorer Jordan Rhodes.

The attacker was sent off for the first time in his 17-year career during last weekend’s 0-0 against Portsmouth. Manager Neil Critchley claimed after the game that he was ‘ completely shocked’ by the decision, but Blackpool have since appealed the suspension and the forward will now be available for tonight’s key encounter.

