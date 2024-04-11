Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has outlined plans for talks with Manchester City over a Pompey return for Alex Robertson.

That’s after a surprise Fratton Park visit from the Australian international last weekend, as he continues his recovery from a season-ending hamstring injury.

Robertson’s presence at PO4 brought smiles, as he showed support for Mousinho’s side as they moved to the brink of securing promotion.

The 20-year-old’s season came to a shock close in January after suffering a training ground hamstring injury, but Robertson has remained in contact with his Fratton team-mates.

Fans took the classy operators to their hearts after a series of outstanding performances, which marked him out as one of the game’s bright, young things.

The hope has always been there could be a return in the offing - and Mousinho confirmed the plan is to explore that possibility with the Premier League giants.

That is a prospect which, no doubt, becomes more likely in the event of the Blues operating in the Championship next season.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve always been pretty open about the possibility of a return for Alex, but the most important thing is he gets his rehab right and is fit and firing.

‘I’m sure we’ll explore that when we are able to in the summer.

‘It would be brilliant if we could (get him back). We said when he left it was something we wouldn’t want to rule out.

‘Everything is in City’s hands and Alex’s hands at the moment. From his perspective, he fits at the football club and everyone loves him playing in a Portsmouth shirt.

‘We’d definitely love to see him back. It’s obviously complex with everything that is going on, but Man City have been great with us throughout - so if we can get something done, I’m sure we’ll do it.’

Mousinho feels Robertson making the effort to travel from the north west to show his backing for Pompey, underlines both his affinity with the club and a feeling of being part of the Blues’ Championship charge.

He said: ‘It was great to see him. Tino did it through his injury and kept popping back.

‘With the players contracted (who are injured) they are here everyday, but the likes of Tino and Alex go back to their respective clubs for their rehab.

‘So it’s brilliant to have him pop back in like Alex he did at the weekend. He popped into the changing room and was obviously visible for all of the lads.