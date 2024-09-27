Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United’s loss is definitely Pompey’s gain, according to John Mousinho following his summer Bramall Lane swoop.

Andre Dozzell turned down a deal with the Blades in August following a successful trial - and immediately put pen to paper on a 12-month Blues contract.

Mousinho had been tracking the 25-year-old, watching him in action for Chris Wilder’s side in their July friendly at Harrogate Town, and inevitably was delighted to get his man.

It was a timely signing for Pompey, with central midfield options short, and the ex-Ipswich man has subsequently started five of their Championship fixtures.

On Saturday, Pompey's Andre Dozzell could be up against the side he trialled for in the summer - Sheffield United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And, ahead of Sheffield United’s Fratton Park visit on Saturday, the head coach has praised their former triallist’s contribution so far.

Mousinho told The News: ‘With Andre, it wasn’t like he was coming in from the cold when he arrived. He had been training with Sheffield United, starting one game and playing 45 minutes in another.

‘I saw his game away at Harrogate, but I knew about him before, he’s had a really good Championship career, so that wasn’t a secret. It’s not difficult finding footage on him and to actually know what he’s like, speaking to anybody that has worked with him.

‘It wasn’t one where we had to dig too deep and do any crazy scouting like going over to the continent or flying over to Australia, everything is there in front of us to do our work.

‘He has been really assured and calm in the middle of the park and is a very, very good passer of the ball.

‘I still want more out of Andre, I want more involvement in the game, I would like to see him get forward a bit more and really put his technicality on the entirety of the pitch, not just when he’s controlling the game and looking really comfortable in the middle of the park.

‘There’s plenty of promise there and plenty to come from Andre. I’m looking forward to a lot more.’

Although Mousinho insists it’s not a case of the former QPR man being dropped from the starting XI.

He added: ‘Andre was really unlucky to lose his place in the starting line-up last week, he wasn’t dropped, we just wanted somebody fresh in.

‘I thought he had one of his stronger halves in the first half against West Brom and was probably just a bit unlucky to not be in the side.’

‘One of the things I’ve tried to frame with the boys is if you find yourself out of the side or out of the squad, there might be things you need to do or things you need to improve, but it’s not a case of being dropped or losing your place.

‘It’s just a case of making sure I pick the side I think is going to win that day and that week. We did loads last year when we’ve won games and I’ve changed sides, almost every week.’