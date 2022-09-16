Here’s the latest from the third tier as attention turns to managers and their futures….

Schumacher has no interest in Huddersfield as he focuses on Pompey

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher has insisted he’s going nowhere after being linked with the vacant manager’s job at Huddersfield.

According to Football Insider, the 38-year-old is a ‘top contender’ for the Championship role following the sacking of Danny Schofield.

But with the Pilgrims preparing for their eagerly-anticipated League One trip to Fratton Park tomorrow, Schumacher said he wasn’t interest in the speculation.

He added he was fully focused on the game against Pompey – a game that will see second v third go head-to-head at PO4.

Schumacher told Plymouth Live: ‘I'm not interested about going anywhere else. I love this job, I'm incredibly fortunate to be in this role at such an early stage in my career, to manage a massive club like this.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

‘I just need to keep getting better and focus on what I'm doing. I'm not bothered about anything else from the outside.’

He added: ‘I'm fully focused on preparing the team for a massive game - and a great game by the way - that we have got to go and play against Portsmouth.

‘It's one we are really looking forward to and I'm not looking anywhere else.’

Posh chairman has faith in McCann and tells critics to back off

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony claims he has ‘complete faith’ in manager Grant McCann and his players despite Posh’s indifferent start to the season.

The Irishman also asked social media critics to ‘back off’ and put their efforts where it needs to be – in supporting the team.

MacAnthony used his instagram account to make his latest communication with the fans after Peterborough’s midweek home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood.

The loss was Posh’s fifth in a row in all competitions and followed their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Pompey at Fratton Park.

The London Road side sit seventh in the table – eight points behind the Blues and Ipswich – heading into a tough trip away to Bolton.

But MacAnthony believes the team will find their feet very soon.

He said: ‘I have complete faith in the management and the players. This is not a vote of confidence, it’s just what I feel.

‘Yes we lost the other night, yes we’ve lost some games and yes it’s not been an ideal start, but as irritating as it is when you lose games you think you should win, we need to stay with the gaffer, the management team and the players.

‘This League One. We’ve been here before and we know what it’s like. We know it’s tough, but it’s a long season

‘My social media was overblown with people coming at me, but back off with th'e criticism, show some support and let the management and players find their feet, and they will very soon. They are good and they will be very good.'