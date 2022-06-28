The Pilgrims unveiled the 26-year-old on Monday evening after he penned a two-year deal at Home Park.

The versatile winger was released at the end of the season following an injury-hampered spell at the New York Stadium.

In total, Miller scored four goals in 39 appearances following his move to the Millers in July 2020.

The ex-Hamilton ace regularly found himself playing in a deeper role in a successful Paul Warne side that clinched promotion to the Championship last term – as well as claiming the Papa John’s Trophy.

Last week It was reported that the former Northampton man was on Danny Cowley’s radar.

The Blues were believed to have joined Lincoln, Burton and Argyle in the hunt for Miller.

So far this summer, 25 names have been linked with a move to Pompey.

Marlon Pack remains the only acquisition made by Cowley, though, after he penned a two-year deal to return to Fratton Park following his Cardiff exit.

Miller becomes the second player previously linked with the Blues to make the move to Home Park this summer.

Midfielder Matt Butcher was strongly linked with a return to Fratton Park ahead of the transfer window opening, before the Blues opted to pursue options elsewhere.

Following the announcement on Monday evening, Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher admitted his side had to see off competition to secure Miller’s signing.

Speaking to the club website, he said: ‘I am really pleased to finally announce that Mickel is an Argyle player.

‘Talks have been on-going since the final day of last season to try and get this deal over the line.

‘Mickel had a number of other clubs chasing him, but thankfully he has chosen to play his football with Argyle.