Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).

Plymouth Argyle team news

Argyle will be without four key men for the visit of Pompey tonight.

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper recently returned to training following knee injuries and are on track to return for pre-season.

Central defender Dan Scarr (hamstring) and midfielder Alfie Lewis (thigh) are the other absentees for tonight’s clash.

Ex-Pompey man James Bolton is in line to face his old club after featuring in five or Argyle’s past seven outings.

The versatile defender has since been converted to a centre-half and looks set to play against his former club for the first time since his Fratton Park departure last summer.

Pompey travel to Plymouth tonight in League One

Predicted line-up: Michael Cooper, James Wilson, James Bolton, Macaulay Gillesphey, Joe Edwards, Danny Mayor, Ryan Broom, Panutche Camara, Conor Grant, Ryan Hardie, Luke Jephcott. Subs: Callum Burton, Romoney Critchlow, Adam Randell, Jordan D’Andre Garrick, Steven Sessegnon, Jordan Houghton, Niall Ennis.

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley expects Michael Jacobs to feature tonight.

The 30-year-old has missed the last month with a knee injury but returned to training on Friday.

However, the good injury news ends there as the Blues could be without Tyler Walker after he sustained an ankle injury late in the match against Crewe.

Cowley has confirmed Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Reeco Hackett (knee) will miss the remainder of the season, while Shaun Williams could return before the end of the campaign.

Marcus Harness will also miss the trip to Home Park as he continues to serve his three-match suspension.

Predicted XI: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Connor Ogilvie, Ronan Curtis, Aiden O'Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, Liam Vincent, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Michael Jacobs, Tyler Walker.

What’s been said

Steven Schumacher

‘If we concentrate on what we are doing and try and pick up points where we can, and the lads keeping putting in performances and the effort like they are, then we will be alright.

‘We are playing some good stuff, we are defending well. There are 10 games to and everyone should be excited.

‘It's a position that we probably didn't think we were going to be in at the start of the season so we have got nothing to lose and we are just going to go for it.’

Danny Cowley

‘They are a very good team. Once you get this deep in the season, the position they are in is where they deserve to be.

‘Steven Schumacher has taken over from Ryan Lowe and it has been a seamless transition, going from assistant manager to manager.

‘They have got a system and a way of playing that really suits the players at their disposal, and they have been able to keep their players fit and have a consistent starting 11.’

Referee

Sam Purkiss

Key Stats (All competitions)

Plymouth Argyle

Record this season: P43 W23 D9 L11

League Position: 6th (65 points)

Top goalscorer: Ryan Hardie (17)

Most Assists: Panutche Camara (7)

Discipline: 58 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P39 W17 D10 L12

League Position: 10th (58 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (7)

Discipline: 69 yellow cards, 3 red card

Form guide

Plymouth Argyle

W 1-0 Bolton (A) – League One

W 2-0 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

W 2-0 Morecambe (H) – League One

L 1-0 Rotherham (A) – League One

L 2-0 Cambridge (A) – League One

Pompey

D 0-0 Ipswich (A) – League One

W 3-1 Crewe (A) – League One

W 4-0 Accrington (H) – League One

W 3-2 Oxford United (H) – League One

D 3-3 Fleetwood (H) – League One

Other fixtures (7.45pm kick-off unless stated)